Meri Brown Opens Up About The Life She Wants To Live Amid Issues With Kody Brown

"Sister Wives" star Meri Brown is reinventing herself. The original wife of Kody Brown has been posting a series of cryptic messages on social media lately, that have fans speculating that she may be on the brink of leaving her polygamous marriage for good. In a February post, the mother-of-one shared a frank assessment of her marriage. "A few months ago, I used the word 'estranged' regarding my relationship, in a conversation with a friend," she began. "It was the first time I had vocalized it, and it felt ... honest. It was hard to use, and yet somewhat freeing. I know where my relationship is, I'm not oblivious to that."

Fans of the TLC show know that Kody shares the same sentiment. In an April 2021 episode, the estranged couple celebrated their 30-year "non-anniversary" by going out on a date. The Mormon father opened up in a confessional, and admitted that their marriage had been disintegrating even before he married Janelle, his second wife. However, when Meri fell for a catfishing scammer in 2015, they finally realized that their marriage was in trouble. Kody shared on the series (via People), "I'm looking for a spark — something to initiate some form of desire for a relationship with each other. And in this time, it has never manifest." Now it seems as if Meri may be ready to take new steps for herself.