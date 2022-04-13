Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly's Latest Red Carpet Appearance Was Filled With Tension

Other than Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (aka MGK) are the couple synonymous with "PDA." Making their first red carpet appearance at the 2020 American Music Awards, the pair sure amped things by the time they arrived at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. In one photo for the history books, Fox and MGK exchanged an open-tongue kiss (really, more of a lick) on the red carpet with Fox's right hand getting, well, handsy (per E! News).

As exemplified that night, the pair's PDA is usually amplified by their equally loud fashion choices. While Fox wore a revealing cutout dress on the red carpet, MGK chose to match his black fingernails with a black tongue (you read that right). Needless to say, the tongue is what particularly made that open-mouth kiss all the more audacious. "Is he a giraffe? Why is his tounge [sic] black?," tweeted one puzzled fan. Another Twitter user compared the couple to "a Tommy & Pamela," while one critical fan tweeted of their BBMAs PDA, "Is this like one of the moment when a girl trying to show her ex-BF 'how happy and sexy I am right now'?"

However, the couple doesn't seem to care what others think of their Angelina Jolie-Billy Bob Thornton-esque antics, making their recent red carpet behavior their oddest yet.