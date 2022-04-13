Amy Schumer Opens Up About The Stressful Aftermath Of The Oscars

Following the shocking moment when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, Academy Awards co-host Amy Schumer has revealed how fans made fun of her reaction to the incident.

The "Trainwreck" comedian was one of the night's hosts alongside Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. Before the show started, Schumer spoke to Entertainment Tonight explaining how excited she was to be hosting alongside Hall and Sykes — whom she called her heroes. That was before the night took a turn when Smith walked up on-stage and slapped Rock across the face following his joke regarding Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. Having to immediately follow the slap with hosting duties, Schumer attempted to lighten the mood by asking the audience if she missed anything while she was gone.

Three days after the Oscars, Schumer took to Instagram in a now-deleted post, saying she was "triggered and traumatized" over the "disturbing" situation, per Today. But now the "Life and Beth" comedian is opening up about the stressful aftermath of the Oscars and how fans began making fun of her feelings regarding the situation.