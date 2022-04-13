Amy Schumer Opens Up About The Stressful Aftermath Of The Oscars
Following the shocking moment when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, Academy Awards co-host Amy Schumer has revealed how fans made fun of her reaction to the incident.
The "Trainwreck" comedian was one of the night's hosts alongside Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. Before the show started, Schumer spoke to Entertainment Tonight explaining how excited she was to be hosting alongside Hall and Sykes — whom she called her heroes. That was before the night took a turn when Smith walked up on-stage and slapped Rock across the face following his joke regarding Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. Having to immediately follow the slap with hosting duties, Schumer attempted to lighten the mood by asking the audience if she missed anything while she was gone.
Three days after the Oscars, Schumer took to Instagram in a now-deleted post, saying she was "triggered and traumatized" over the "disturbing" situation, per Today. But now the "Life and Beth" comedian is opening up about the stressful aftermath of the Oscars and how fans began making fun of her feelings regarding the situation.
Amy Schumer was trolled for calling the slap triggering
Amy Schumer opened up on "The Howard Stern Show," explaining how internet haters got to her regarding her initial reaction to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.
"People made fun of me for saying that was traumatizing," the comedian said in reference to her deleted Instagram post. "But I don't think it was traumatizing for me. I think it was traumatizing for all of us," she explained. Schumer then revealed that Chris Rock and Questlove — who went on stage following the slap to accept his award for Best Documentary Feature — are her good friends and seeing Rock treated in that manner was shocking. "And so, to see that happen, to see your friend get hit ... and then and also Will Smith — who I've loved and we've all loved forever. I haven't been around much violence. I didn't grow up with it in the home or anything ... it was a bummer," Schumer told Stern.
But while Schumer has been trolled for calling the situation traumatizing, fellow Oscars host Wanda Sykes agreed the situation was just that. "It was sickening. It was absolutely — I physically felt ill, and I'm still a little traumatized by it," Sykes said while appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." Since the incident, Smith has since apologized to Rock, and the Academy subsequently banned Smith from its events for the next 10 years.