Britney Spears Holds No Detail Back About Her Intimate Life In Latest Post

Britney Spears' Instagram has given the public plenty to discuss in recent years. Since announcing in 2019 that she was on an "indefinite work hiatus," Britney's colorful Instagram feed has been the singer's main avenue of communicating with fans. Now, in her post-conservatorship life, the singer has been more comfortable than ever revealing her true thoughts on the platform. In January, Britney lashed out at sister Jamie Lynn Spears and her memoir, "Things I Should Have Said," in a since-deleted post (per Independent). Accusing Jamie Lynn of libel, Britney called her sis "scum," stating bluntly, "I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you're lying and making money off of me !!!!"

Britney's candid Instagram shares also let fans in on the positives in her life. In August 2021, she dropped the bombshell (in another now-deleted post) that she procured her first iPad at age 39 after her conservatorship battle finally went to court, according to Mashable. The news, while celebration-worthy, was disturbing to some fans. As one tweeted, "britney spears worked all her life to get her first iPad today."

Apparently, Instagram is truly Britney's world and we're just living in it. The ever-unpredictable 'grammer recently shared some new, shocking statements on her favorite platform.