Britney Spears Holds No Detail Back About Her Intimate Life In Latest Post
Britney Spears' Instagram has given the public plenty to discuss in recent years. Since announcing in 2019 that she was on an "indefinite work hiatus," Britney's colorful Instagram feed has been the singer's main avenue of communicating with fans. Now, in her post-conservatorship life, the singer has been more comfortable than ever revealing her true thoughts on the platform. In January, Britney lashed out at sister Jamie Lynn Spears and her memoir, "Things I Should Have Said," in a since-deleted post (per Independent). Accusing Jamie Lynn of libel, Britney called her sis "scum," stating bluntly, "I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you're lying and making money off of me !!!!"
Britney's candid Instagram shares also let fans in on the positives in her life. In August 2021, she dropped the bombshell (in another now-deleted post) that she procured her first iPad at age 39 after her conservatorship battle finally went to court, according to Mashable. The news, while celebration-worthy, was disturbing to some fans. As one tweeted, "britney spears worked all her life to get her first iPad today."
Apparently, Instagram is truly Britney's world and we're just living in it. The ever-unpredictable 'grammer recently shared some new, shocking statements on her favorite platform.
Is podcasting in Britney Spears' future?
Once again, Britney Spears has delivered the Instagram goods. "Sex is great when you're pregnant," the singer announced in an April 13 post. Spears' declaration belonged to a larger meditation on how her pregnancy with fiancé Sam Asghari has freed her to enjoy more of life's joys. "It's the little things in finding myself that I've honestly missed for the last 14 years !!!," Spears ruminated in her lengthy post. "It's time for me to indulge into thinking, books, makeup, classic movies... great conversation... and the best sex ever !!!" (Hey, the girl is allowed some abandon following a 13-year conservatorship, right?)
Spears also revealed that she blames her parents — especially her father, aka her ex-co-conservator — for robbing her of the entertainment industry's fun facets. The "Toxic" singer described "14 years" of "waiting and waiting in those dressing rooms with my dad and the weirdest woman ever," adding, "They've ruined the thrill of the business for me 100000%."
But the revelations didn't stop there. Spears went on to share that she was considering a podcast in lieu of therapy, which fans were immediately excited about. One fan dubbed her "Podcast-ney" in the comments, while another opined that a podcast would be a good alternative to Spears' stream-of-consciousness posts. "Sometimes I think people get caught up in the semantics of written posts – but hearing someone speak always clarifies their intentions. You would be amazing!," the fan enthused. We heartily agree!