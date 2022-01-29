Britney Spears Has Harsh New Words For Jamie Lynn Over Her Newly Released Book

In her January 28 Instagram post, Britney Spears appeared to take aim at her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, for the timing of not only her new memoir's publicity tour, but the fact that the memoir itself was released only two months after her 13-year conservatorship ended. As Page Six noted in their coverage, Britney's caption, which accompanied a clip of the hosts of the daytime talk show "The Real" blasting the book, purportedly referenced an earlier Insta post by Jamie Lynn, in which she called herself a "national best-selling author."

"National best seller????" wrote Britney, seemingly alluding to Jamie Lynn's new self-designation. "The timing of your book was unbelievable Jamie Lynn ... especially knowing the whole world had no clue what was really done to me." Britney then lashed out against her sister for telling others that she "didn't know" about the conditions of her conservatorship, a claim which Britney had testified against previously in open court, according to BuzzFeed. (According to Britney, restrictions imposed upon her ranged from tight reins on her social life and little to no control of her finances, to being forced to take medication she was not comfortable taking.)

It remains to be seen whether Jamie Lynn will publicly respond to Britney's call out, but as far as one can tell, it doesn't seem that the rift between these siblings will be on the mend anytime soon.