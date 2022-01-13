Why Britney Spears Reportedly Refused To Watch Jamie Lynn's Big Interview
Ever since the ending of Britney Spears' longtime conservatorship — which kept the pop star functionally under lock and key for well over a decade — her family has been continuously scrutinized by the public for their possible role in it all. The latest member of the Spears family to speak publicly about the controversy is the singer's younger sister Jamie Lynn, who appeared on "Good Morning America" in mid-January to give her side of the story.
During the hour-long exclusive, Jamie Lynn spoke with anchor Juju Chang about her complicated relationship with Britney, which became strained in the interceding years Britney was placed under the conservatorship by her father, Jamie Spears. (While Jamie Lynn explained that her youth precluded her from initially having a say in the conservatorship, her silence during the ensuing #FreeBritney movement was met with a significant backlash.)
During the interview, Jamie Lynn heavily denied having anything to do with preserving her father's control of Britney, her finances, and almost every decision in her sister's day-to-day. She also claimed to have been working silently behind the scenes to end the conservatorship once and for all. (As BuzzFeed noted, Britney told a judge months earlier that no help had been given.) Now, only a day after Jamie Lynn's" GMA" interview, a source close to Britney say she's furious with her sister for a major trespass.
An insider close to Britney Spears says she is 'deeply hurt' over her sister's GMA interview
According to a January 13 report by The Sun, an insider told the tabloid that Britney Spears is "deeply hurt" and "angry" that "others, who claim to love her, keep attempting to tell her narrative." The "others," in this case, is presumably a reference to Jamie Lynn Spears, who in as much did exactly that — tell her sister's narrative. Per the source, much of Britney's ire towards her younger sibling draws heavily from the fact that the pop singer has yet to speak up on the matter of her conservatorship since it ended in late 2021. The anonymous insider also stated that though "Britney hasn't seen her sister's GMA interview yet," and has "refused" to do so at the time of this writing, the source says "eventually I'm sure [Britney] will watch."
Time will only tell as to when Britney herself will do an interview about the 13-year-old conservatorship and the effects it had on her, but the same insider reassured The Sun that the day would one day come, hopefully sooner rather than later. "[She] will absolutely be speaking out on her own terms," they told the tabloid. "Probably sooner than fans think."
Of course, Britney has already spoken at length about her treatment under the conservatorship — both in her courtroom deposition and on Instagram. According to Britney, among some of the more troublesome restrictions included being put on birth control against her wishes and being prescribed medication she wasn't comfortable with taking.