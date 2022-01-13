Why Britney Spears Reportedly Refused To Watch Jamie Lynn's Big Interview

Ever since the ending of Britney Spears' longtime conservatorship — which kept the pop star functionally under lock and key for well over a decade — her family has been continuously scrutinized by the public for their possible role in it all. The latest member of the Spears family to speak publicly about the controversy is the singer's younger sister Jamie Lynn, who appeared on "Good Morning America" in mid-January to give her side of the story.

During the hour-long exclusive, Jamie Lynn spoke with anchor Juju Chang about her complicated relationship with Britney, which became strained in the interceding years Britney was placed under the conservatorship by her father, Jamie Spears. (While Jamie Lynn explained that her youth precluded her from initially having a say in the conservatorship, her silence during the ensuing #FreeBritney movement was met with a significant backlash.)

During the interview, Jamie Lynn heavily denied having anything to do with preserving her father's control of Britney, her finances, and almost every decision in her sister's day-to-day. She also claimed to have been working silently behind the scenes to end the conservatorship once and for all. (As BuzzFeed noted, Britney told a judge months earlier that no help had been given.) Now, only a day after Jamie Lynn's" GMA" interview, a source close to Britney say she's furious with her sister for a major trespass.