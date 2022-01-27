Britney Spears Reveals Rule She Once Broke During Vegas Residency

In the months since pop icon Britney Spears' conservatorship ended in November 2021, the "Toxic" singer has been able to share more about her life throughout the 13 years she existed at the legally binding whims of others. Prior to the termination of the conservatorship — which was largely overseen by her father Jamie Spears for the majority of its duration — fans and followers of the #FreeBritney movement were all too aware of the possibility of censorship regarding what she could and could not say, even on her social media accounts. In September 2021, Spears temporarily took down her Instagram page after she wrote about waiting "13 years and counting for my freedom," though she later stated she shut down the account in order to focus on her engagement to her fiance, actor Sam Ashgari.

Regardless of whether or not this was actually the case, it remains clear that Spears is now able to enjoy the ability to post about whatever she feels like, including the ins and outs of her four-year Las Vegas residency. To the delight of many, it seems this also includes more personal, intimate fare, like how Spears might have lived under the shadow of rules and restrictions for years — and that despite this, she didn't always follow them.