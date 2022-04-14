Brian Austin Green Explains The Scary Reason He's Been Absent From Social Media
Brian Austin Green experienced yet another health scare.
The "90210" star has always been open about the state of his health with his fans. When he was a contestant on "The Masked Singer" in 2020, the actor revealed he had experienced something major following a car accident in 2014. "I had a terrifying episode that really scrambled my brain. I could barely walk or talk," he said, referring to the collision he was involved in with then-wife Megan Fox, according to Hello! "But I'm a fighter and I defeated my invisible predator. Now I'm at a crossroads in life. The thing that keeps me going is my herd."
There were even sources that said Green had incurred a "stroke-like syndrome" that rendered him bedridden for months. "He could barely lift his head," an insider dished to Page Six at the time. Luckily, he managed to recover and bounce back. But earlier this year, Green once again experienced a debilitating illness that left him unable to move for weeks.
Brian Austin Green suffered from a bowel disease for weeks
Brian Austin Green just emerged from a weeks-long social media hiatus, but it's not because he wanted to.
Green took to Instagram to explain the lowdown on his health, and according to the star, he has been absent from social media due to bowel disease. "I disappeared from Instagram for a while. I had ulcerative colitis for about six, six and a half weeks, which wasn't very fun. Horrible timing. Horrible timing," the actor confessed. He went on to explain that he was confined to his bed, and proceeded to thank his fiancee Sharna Burgess for stepping in to take care of him and his sons — all while being pregnant. "Sharna was amazing," he said. "Six, seven months pregnant, taking care of my three young kids, cause I was pretty bedridden for a while."
The actor assured fans that he's "feeling good" now. "It was a terrible experience. I'm glad it's over," he said. Now he can concentrate on gearing up to welcome his baby with Burgess. According to a source, he can't wait to meet his new bundle of joy. "Brian never expected to be a dad again. He is excited," an insider told People. "Sharna makes him very happy. Their relationship is fun."