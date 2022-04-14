Brian Austin Green Explains The Scary Reason He's Been Absent From Social Media

Brian Austin Green just emerged from a weeks-long social media hiatus, but it's not because he wanted to.

Green took to Instagram to explain the lowdown on his health, and according to the star, he has been absent from social media due to bowel disease. "I disappeared from Instagram for a while. I had ulcerative colitis for about six, six and a half weeks, which wasn't very fun. Horrible timing. Horrible timing," the actor confessed. He went on to explain that he was confined to his bed, and proceeded to thank his fiancee Sharna Burgess for stepping in to take care of him and his sons — all while being pregnant. "Sharna was amazing," he said. "Six, seven months pregnant, taking care of my three young kids, cause I was pretty bedridden for a while."

The actor assured fans that he's "feeling good" now. "It was a terrible experience. I'm glad it's over," he said. Now he can concentrate on gearing up to welcome his baby with Burgess. According to a source, he can't wait to meet his new bundle of joy. "Brian never expected to be a dad again. He is excited," an insider told People. "Sharna makes him very happy. Their relationship is fun."