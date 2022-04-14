Chad L. Coleman On The Eclectic Array Of Guests He Welcomes To His Humble Hollywood Podcast - Exclusive

Among the initial guests on Chad L. Coleman's "Humble Hollywood Podcast with Chad" are "Family Guy" creator Seth MacFarlane, "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" actor Anthony Mackie, and former "Walking Dead" star Michael Cudlitz. "These podcasts are recognizing a need to have substantive conversation, to have more time with a person, to not soundbite your way through the whole deal and to really try to get to know someone," Coleman said. "So I think it's the answer to kind of fast-food TV interview shows. It's the long form."

Many of the guests are people whom Coleman has come to know throughout his Hollywood acting career, including Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen. He came to meet the musician, he explained, because "Helen Collen is his wife and Helen Collen used to be a dresser in the theater and we worked on a play together. And she's amazing. And we remained friends and then I went out to their house near San Diego and hung out with them." Coleman reminisced, "When I met Phil, the vibe was cool, man. We were immediately having fruitful conversation. So there was a connectivity there and he said, of course, I'd love to sit down and talk with you. That's how that one happened."