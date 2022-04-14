Kylie Jenner's BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Sets The Record Straight About Her Friendship With Jordyn Woods
It looks like Kylie Jenner isn't the only one who distanced herself from Jordyn Woods. According to People, back in February 2019, news broke that Jordyn Woods was involved in an alleged cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend and her daughter's father, Tristan Thompson. When reports began to surface about what transpired that night, the Jenner-Kardashian family felt like it was the ultimate betrayal.
Woods later sat down with Jada Pinkett-Smith for an episode of "Red Table Talk" where she explained that she and Thompson never slept together — despite what media outlets were reporting — however, they did kiss. "On the way out, he did kiss me," Woods said. "It was like a kiss on the lips. No tongue kiss, no making out, nothing."
That unforgivable smooch ultimately ended her relationship with the entire Kardashian clan and the model became the center of public scrutiny. During an interview with Andy Cohen on the "Keeping Up With the Kardashian's" reunion, Khloé shared an update on the situation. "I forgive Jordyn, or else I would be a prisoner in my life," she said. "I have to forgive these people for me, and it's up to them to forgive themselves and be accountable and learn and hopefully don't repeat these same cycles." However, Khloé appears to be the only one forgiving in Kylie's circle when it comes to Woods.
Stassie Karanikolaou says she's no longer friends with Jordyn Woods
Stassie Karanikolaou has been best friends with Kylie Jenner since the age of 10 and played a vital role in picking up the pieces after the Jordyn Woods situation started to unfold, per the Daily Mail. Jenner and the social media influencer have since developed an even stronger bond and have been spotted hanging out frequently. During an episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Karanikolaou revealed she's no longer friends with Jordyn. "Oh no. For my own reasons," she said. "This is the first time ... I'm ever saying this but it's for my own reason."
Despite popular opinion, Karanikolaou explained that her decision behind cutting ties with Woods has nothing to do with Jenner and her situation. "It's not ... I was not following anyone else. I've had my own reasons and that's it," the influencer added. Karanikolaou refrained from answering any more questions in regards to why she no longer associates with Woods but did mention she wants to "protect everyone."
According to Us Weekly, Karanikolaou, Woods, and Jenner have appeared together on several episodes of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" and "Life of Kylie" showing just how close the trio used to be.