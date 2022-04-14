Kylie Jenner's BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Sets The Record Straight About Her Friendship With Jordyn Woods

It looks like Kylie Jenner isn't the only one who distanced herself from Jordyn Woods. According to People, back in February 2019, news broke that Jordyn Woods was involved in an alleged cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend and her daughter's father, Tristan Thompson. When reports began to surface about what transpired that night, the Jenner-Kardashian family felt like it was the ultimate betrayal.

Woods later sat down with Jada Pinkett-Smith for an episode of "Red Table Talk" where she explained that she and Thompson never slept together — despite what media outlets were reporting — however, they did kiss. "On the way out, he did kiss me," Woods said. "It was like a kiss on the lips. No tongue kiss, no making out, nothing."

That unforgivable smooch ultimately ended her relationship with the entire Kardashian clan and the model became the center of public scrutiny. During an interview with Andy Cohen on the "Keeping Up With the Kardashian's" reunion, Khloé shared an update on the situation. "I forgive Jordyn, or else I would be a prisoner in my life," she said. "I have to forgive these people for me, and it's up to them to forgive themselves and be accountable and learn and hopefully don't repeat these same cycles." However, Khloé appears to be the only one forgiving in Kylie's circle when it comes to Woods.