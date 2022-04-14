Kim Kardashian Seemingly Photoshopped Pete's Davidson's Face And Fans Are Freaking Out
Ever since Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were rumored to be dating, fans were eager for the pair to make their relationship official. In February, the "Saturday Night Live" funny man referred to Kardashian as his "girlfriend" for the first time publicly during an interview with People. At the time, Davidson also talked about his lack of a social media presence. "I don't have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set," he told the outlet.
Kardashian, on the other hand, is a social media juggernaut, and had fans buzzing online when she made the couple Instagram official on March 11. The Skims owner uploaded a series of snaps where she rocked a glittery silver coat with her beau. Davidson rested his head on Kardashian in one photo, and the duo posed for an adorable selfie in another pic.
Not long after — on March 16 — the reality TV star spoke about posting her boyfriend on social media while appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." Kardashian revealed she had a trove of pictures with Davidson, but she was hesitant to upload them. "I have the cutest pictures of us, and I want to be like, 'Oh my god, we're so cute!' But then I'm like, 'Don't be so desperate,'" Kardashian said. Weeks later, she posted more pictures alongside Davidson, and many fans suspected that Kardashian had altered her boyfriend's face.
Some fans thought Pete Davidson looked different
On April 11, Kim Kardashian posted a pair of snaps to Instagram of her and Pete Davidson showing serious PDA while out at a restaurant. "The King of Staten Island" star had his arms around Kardashian's waist while nestling his head on her neck in the first photo. It was the second picture that raised eyebrows, as the couple were photographed staring into each other's eyes. Later, the Instagram account @ProblematicFame alleged that the second image had been altered by showing a side-by-side screenshot of Davidson on "Saturday Night Live" and comparing it to the Instagram photo, per Page Six.
Fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure with "The Kardashians" star's apparent photoshopping of Davidson's face. "I would cry if someone gave me a photoshopped nose job and jawline sculpting," a Twitter user wrote while posting a screenshot of the side-by-side snap. "@KimKardashian may be the first case of body dysmorphia of someone else," another tweeted. While a few hypothesized that the comedian could have gone under the knife. "Did Kim photoshop him or did he actually visit her plastic surgeon," a fan asked on Twitter. One observer worried about Davidson's mental health. "Run Pete. These 'influencers' do so much damage to people with body esteem issues," they tweeted.
Once the photoshop allegations spread, an insider denied that the restaurant snaps had in fact been modified, per Page Six. They insisted that the viral side-by-side photos were misleading, as Davidson was simply captured from "a different angle."