Kim Kardashian Seemingly Photoshopped Pete's Davidson's Face And Fans Are Freaking Out

Ever since Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were rumored to be dating, fans were eager for the pair to make their relationship official. In February, the "Saturday Night Live" funny man referred to Kardashian as his "girlfriend" for the first time publicly during an interview with People. At the time, Davidson also talked about his lack of a social media presence. "I don't have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set," he told the outlet.

Kardashian, on the other hand, is a social media juggernaut, and had fans buzzing online when she made the couple Instagram official on March 11. The Skims owner uploaded a series of snaps where she rocked a glittery silver coat with her beau. Davidson rested his head on Kardashian in one photo, and the duo posed for an adorable selfie in another pic.

Not long after — on March 16 — the reality TV star spoke about posting her boyfriend on social media while appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." Kardashian revealed she had a trove of pictures with Davidson, but she was hesitant to upload them. "I have the cutest pictures of us, and I want to be like, 'Oh my god, we're so cute!' But then I'm like, 'Don't be so desperate,'" Kardashian said. Weeks later, she posted more pictures alongside Davidson, and many fans suspected that Kardashian had altered her boyfriend's face.