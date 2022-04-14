Ex-Employee Of The Kardashian App Makes Eye-Opening Claim About Her Pay

At this point, it seems safe to say that Kim Kardashian would probably prefer it if everyone would just forget about that video interview with Variety in which she said her best business advice for women was to, "Get your f***ing ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days." Unfortunately for her, it doesn't look like her now infamous quote is going away any time soon. In particular, people who say they worked for the reality star at one point or another don't seem ready to let go of her comments.

In the viral hullabaloo that followed the short clip, several former Kardashian employees took to social media to say that, actually, they worked extremely hard for the reality star family and their businesses, but didn't receive a whole lot in return. In a viral response tweet of her own, Jessica DeFino claimed that when she worked for the Kardashian apps — owned by Whalerock Industries, a company commissioned by the family to create the apps — in 2015, she could barely afford groceries or gas for her car. Now, DeFino is back with more eye-raising details.