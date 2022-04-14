Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Hospitalized Amid Divorce Proceedings
Angelina Pivarnick of "Jersey Shore" fame has had quite a rough go of it in the realm of romance recently. She famously tied the knot to Chris Larangeira in 2019 in front of cameras for "Jersey Shore: Family Reunion," and right off the bat, their relationship had a rocky start. Fellow "Jersey Shore" castmates Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Deena Nicole Cortese, and Jenni "JWoww" Farley jokingly told Pivarnick, "You're the lice to my hair, you're the fly to our s*t*, you are the trash to our bags."
Then to make matters worse, Pivarnick revealed she and her husband have quite an unfeeling marriage, even on their wedding night. "Unfortunately, Chris and I did not have sex, and there was no sex on the real wedding night either," she said during an episode of "Family Reunion" (via Us Weekly). "Maybe on the redo, we'll finally have sex ... Yeah, it's probably not going to happen. It never happens anyway. We never have sex."
Then in January 2021, just how rocky of a relationship Pivarnick and Larangeira had become clear when Pivarnick filed for divorce, per another Us Weekly report. The case was dropped later that year, but their reconciliation didn't last long as Larangeira filed for divorce in January 2022, according to The U.S. Sun. Now, it seems all of the stress from Pivarnick's divorce battle has caught up to her in the worst way possible.
Angelina Pivarnick is apparently 'not doing well'
As noted above, Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira's relationship has been rocky from the start. Since their wedding in 2019, the couple has faced quite a few rough patches and it's all hit Pivarnick hard. In fact, all of the stress from her divorce proceedings led to a stay at the hospital. On April 12, she revealed on her Instagram Stories that she was in the hospital and was "not doing well," per Page Six. Pivarnick explained, "My immune systems [sic] been super low from all the stress I've endured the past couple of months." The reality star continued, "I wish this pain on no one in this entire world. I hope this too shall pass and I hope brighter days are ahead of me. Stress is definitely a killer."
News of Pivarnick's hospitalization comes just days after The U.S. Sun reported Larangeira cheated on her with a transgender model named Jazlyn Rose. Rose told the outlet that Larangeira first reached out on Instagram in July 2021 and it wasn't long before the two were talking every day. Rose claimed, "I didn't know he was still married. I would always ask him. 'Why are you still with her? Like, why are you posting photos with her if you're not married to her?'"
Interestingly enough, Larangeira's Instagram is no longer active since The U.S. Sun's article was published. If fans want to hear Pivarnick's side of the story, they will have to wait to see the second half of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" Season 5.