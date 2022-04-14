Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Hospitalized Amid Divorce Proceedings

Angelina Pivarnick of "Jersey Shore" fame has had quite a rough go of it in the realm of romance recently. She famously tied the knot to Chris Larangeira in 2019 in front of cameras for "Jersey Shore: Family Reunion," and right off the bat, their relationship had a rocky start. Fellow "Jersey Shore" castmates Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Deena Nicole Cortese, and Jenni "JWoww" Farley jokingly told Pivarnick, "You're the lice to my hair, you're the fly to our s*t*, you are the trash to our bags."

Then to make matters worse, Pivarnick revealed she and her husband have quite an unfeeling marriage, even on their wedding night. "Unfortunately, Chris and I did not have sex, and there was no sex on the real wedding night either," she said during an episode of "Family Reunion" (via Us Weekly). "Maybe on the redo, we'll finally have sex ... Yeah, it's probably not going to happen. It never happens anyway. We never have sex."

Then in January 2021, just how rocky of a relationship Pivarnick and Larangeira had become clear when Pivarnick filed for divorce, per another Us Weekly report. The case was dropped later that year, but their reconciliation didn't last long as Larangeira filed for divorce in January 2022, according to The U.S. Sun. Now, it seems all of the stress from Pivarnick's divorce battle has caught up to her in the worst way possible.