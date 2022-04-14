How Do Britney Spears' Sons Feel About Her Pregnancy?

Britney Spears is pregnant with her third child. The pop star has wanted to have another baby for quite some time, but said that she was previously prohibited from getting pregnant. "I want to be able to get married and have a baby," Spears told Los Angeles Supreme Court Judge Brenda Penny at her conservatorship hearing in June 2021 (via CNN). "I'm not able to get married or have a baby I have a ID [IUD] inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant," she explained at the time.

Spears, who has two teen-aged sons with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, has yearned to start a family with her now-fiance, Sam Asghari. More than that, the "Piece of Me" singer wants to have a baby girl. "What she wants more than anything is to have a baby girl. That's all she's ever wanted, really," one of Spears' ex-boyfriends previously told Page Six anonymously. In November 2021, Spears took to Instagram to let her fans know that she was really "thinking about having another baby." Then, on April 11, she announced that she was pregnant. In a lengthy Instagram caption, Spears explained that Asghari thought it was maybe just a food baby, but she wasn't convinced, so she took a pregnancy test. Sure enough, she's expecting.

Spears didn't provide any details about when she's due, but she seems really excited to be starting another chapter in her life. One question remains, however: how do her sons feel about getting another sibling?