Cardi B Finally Reveals Her Son's Name To The World

Cardi B and Offset have finally revealed the name of their youngest child. The duo welcomed a daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, in July 2018, per Billboard. At the 2021 BET Awards, Cardi performed alongside her husband's group Migos, and revealed she was pregnant with her second child by showing off her growing bump.

Just months after announcing she was expecting Baby No. 2, the "I Like It" chart-topper gave birth in September of last year. Cardi took to Instagram to share the exciting news and revealed she had a boy. "We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," the pair told People in a statement, adding, "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings." Despite their high-profile status, both Cardi and Offset decided to not share photos of their son's face and didn't reveal his name for what felt like the longest time. Last month, Cardi tweeted a photo of her baby's eyeball, writing, "That's all y'all will get."

After keeping fans waiting for over six months, it seems Cardi and Offset are ready to show off their son to the world. Not only that, but we've also been informed of his unique name.