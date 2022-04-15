Cardi B Finally Reveals Her Son's Name To The World
Cardi B and Offset have finally revealed the name of their youngest child. The duo welcomed a daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, in July 2018, per Billboard. At the 2021 BET Awards, Cardi performed alongside her husband's group Migos, and revealed she was pregnant with her second child by showing off her growing bump.
Just months after announcing she was expecting Baby No. 2, the "I Like It" chart-topper gave birth in September of last year. Cardi took to Instagram to share the exciting news and revealed she had a boy. "We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," the pair told People in a statement, adding, "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings." Despite their high-profile status, both Cardi and Offset decided to not share photos of their son's face and didn't reveal his name for what felt like the longest time. Last month, Cardi tweeted a photo of her baby's eyeball, writing, "That's all y'all will get."
After keeping fans waiting for over six months, it seems Cardi and Offset are ready to show off their son to the world. Not only that, but we've also been informed of his unique name.
Offset suggested their son's name
After keeping us waiting long and hard, Cardi B and Offset have revealed their son to the world. In a new Instagram upload, Offset shared an image of his youngest child wearing a number of blinged-out chains. "WAVE SET CEPHUS," he captioned the post in capital letters, announcing his name.
As seen in the snapshot above, Cardi also took to Instagram and shared adorable photos of Wave wearing a coat with a fur hood and a large, iced out chain. Unsurprisingly, her post made a splash, racking up more than 4.1 million likes in less than 10 hours. On Twitter, Cardi gave her followers an insight into how the duo came about naming their infant while attaching a video clip of his chain that featured a shark and his name on the pendant. "When Set suggested Wave, I was sold! THAT HAD TO BE HIS NAME !" the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker tweeted.
For Essence magazine's latest May/June issue, Cardi and Offset graced the cover with of all their kids, including their youngest. "Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen for me and our family," she wrote on Instagram, adding, "I love having a huge family with all of our kids and I'm grateful that we are making our blended family work." We're pleased to make your acquaintance, Wave!