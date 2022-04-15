Meghan Markle's All-White Invictus Games Look Is Turning Heads
When it comes to Meghan Markle's most stunning fashion moments, there are so many to mention as she's arguably a fashion icon. One of the reasons why she's so savvy when it comes to style has to do with how she truly appreciates what she wears and is very intentional. In May 2017, she explained to Glamour, "I don't tend to go with things that are ornate — just beautifully made pieces and some classic jewelry. Let the work speak for itself. I love that."
While she's still a duchess, the fact that Meghan is no longer a working member of the senior royal family means that her style can be more about what she wants and less about what's required of her to wear. That's why her style has changed since leaving her role with the royal family and better reflects her role as a professional who also dedicates her time to charitable causes, according to Vogue.
But no matter her role or the occasion, Meghan always seems to wear eye-catching ensembles that get definitely get noticed. That includes the all-white outfit she wore at the Invictus Games that certainly turned some heads.
Meghan Markle glowed in her 'dazzling' suit
Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, left their home in California behind in April in order to take a trip to the Netherlands where they showed up at the Invictus Games, according to People. Although Harry is the founder behind the event, a fair share of eyes were apparently focused on Meghan due to the fact that she was wearing a rather striking outfit.
Sticking with her sleek and oh-so-stylish ways, Meghan arrived at a reception in an all-white suit. With a fit that was on the loose side, the chic design also boasted four front buttons, pocket flaps, and lapels that weren't cut too low which seemingly allowed her to go without a shirt underneath. Pairing that with a light-colored purse and matching high-heel shoes, she also wore a relatively simple necklace as well as her engagement ring. As for her hair, she left it down to flow around her shoulders, providing a dark contrast to the white suit.
"That is what a Princess look[s] like. Beautiful, stylis[h], simple, and dazzling," one person wrote on Twitter, clearly a fan of Meghan's outfit. Another social media user tweeted, "Stunning & on trend. Meghan always kills it! Love the look. She is always stunning and modern." Sounds like Meghan pulled off another impressive look!