Meghan Markle's All-White Invictus Games Look Is Turning Heads

When it comes to Meghan Markle's most stunning fashion moments, there are so many to mention as she's arguably a fashion icon. One of the reasons why she's so savvy when it comes to style has to do with how she truly appreciates what she wears and is very intentional. In May 2017, she explained to Glamour, "I don't tend to go with things that are ornate — just beautifully made pieces and some classic jewelry. Let the work speak for itself. I love that."

While she's still a duchess, the fact that Meghan is no longer a working member of the senior royal family means that her style can be more about what she wants and less about what's required of her to wear. That's why her style has changed since leaving her role with the royal family and better reflects her role as a professional who also dedicates her time to charitable causes, according to Vogue.

But no matter her role or the occasion, Meghan always seems to wear eye-catching ensembles that get definitely get noticed. That includes the all-white outfit she wore at the Invictus Games that certainly turned some heads.