A$AP Rocky's Rumored Fling Speaks Out Amid Cheating Rumors

Back in January, Rihanna surprised fans when she stepped out in New York City with a full-fledged baby bump. The happy turn-of-events came after the singer was first linked to rapper A$AP Rocky a year before with a source telling The Sun, "It's really casual between them." But by May 2021, Rocky was singing a different tune. "The love of my life," he gushed to GQ about Ri-Ri. And now the two are expecting a little bundle of joy together.

Unfortunately, the joy got interrupted on April 14, when Rumors of their breakup started to circle the internet after a since-deleted tweet went viral. "Rihanna & A$AP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi," it said, per XXL magazine. The tweet understandably threw the internet into a tizzy, even sparking Drake memes poking fun about Rocky's alleged infidelity.

Now Rocky's supposed fling has something to say about those cheating allegations — and she's coming out swinging.