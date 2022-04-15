A$AP Rocky's Rumored Fling Speaks Out Amid Cheating Rumors
Back in January, Rihanna surprised fans when she stepped out in New York City with a full-fledged baby bump. The happy turn-of-events came after the singer was first linked to rapper A$AP Rocky a year before with a source telling The Sun, "It's really casual between them." But by May 2021, Rocky was singing a different tune. "The love of my life," he gushed to GQ about Ri-Ri. And now the two are expecting a little bundle of joy together.
Unfortunately, the joy got interrupted on April 14, when Rumors of their breakup started to circle the internet after a since-deleted tweet went viral. "Rihanna & A$AP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi," it said, per XXL magazine. The tweet understandably threw the internet into a tizzy, even sparking Drake memes poking fun about Rocky's alleged infidelity.
Now Rocky's supposed fling has something to say about those cheating allegations — and she's coming out swinging.
Amina Muaddi calls the cheating rumors 'fake gossip'
What's even more flabbergasting about Rihanna getting cheated on is who the supposed other woman is. The rumor going around is A$AP Rocky cheated on Rihanna with Amina Muaddi, aka the shoe designer of Rihanna's Fenty 2020 collection, per Page Six. Interestingly enough, Muaddi just posted a photo of Ri-Ri sporting one of her designs on April 13, so the timing of these cheating rumors couldn't be any more strange.
But it appears we can file this story under the Baseless Rumor column, as on April 15, the designer took to her social media accounts to shut down the gossip. "I've always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn't deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile," she wrote in a statement. "I initially assumed that this fake gossip — fabricated with such malicious intent — would not be taken seriously." Muaddi said she decided to speak up because the rumors have not only affected her, but as well as the people she has great "respect and affection" for.
To squash the rumors further, an insider told TMZ that the cheating rumors were "100% false on both counts." The insider added, "1 million percent not true. They're fine." Hopefully, Muaddi's statement can put the rumors to rest and Rihanna and Rocky can go back to happily expecting the arrival of their newborn.