The Odd Change Kim Kardashian Made To Her Children's Lives Is Ridiculously On-Brand

Kim Kardashian's home aesthetic runs to pristine, all-cream, and minimalist. While it seems like a disaster to add her four children into the mix, somehow Kardashian makes it work. There doesn't appear to be a crayon scribble, Nutella smear, or mucky handprint marking one of the walls or surfaces in her "minimalist monastery."

In a 2022 interview with Vogue, Kardashian took cameras in her house, and showed that she does indeed allow for some well-placed items, including some tasteful family photos and masterpieces that her daughter, art prodigy North West, created. "Everything in my house is so minimal," she explains, "I find that there is so much chaos out in the world that when I come home, I want it to be just really quiet, and I want it to feel really calming."

Kardashian admitted that North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm have their playroom "filled with clutter" to do their thing. Plus, they're encouraged to express their style and design ethos in their private rooms, which Kardashian has shown off on Instagram a time or two over the years. However, in the main house, everything is as Kim wants it. "Shockingly, four kids [haven't] messed up my cream house," she boasted to Vogue. To ensure that order is maintained, there's an odd change Kardashian made to her children's lives that is ridiculously on-brand.