The Real Reason Cardi B Waited So Long To Reveal Her Son's Name

Cardi B and Offset aren't just famous figures in the music industry — they're also a married couple with a blended family. Offset is the father of five children, including his eldest son Jordan, whom the rapper welcomed when he was only 17 years old. (He shares Jordan with the boy's mother, Justine Watson, according to Cosmopolitan.) Offset then had another son, Kody, this time with Oriel Jamie, who was once in a relationship with the star. When Offset had a daughter with fellow rapper Shya L'Amour, they named the little one Kalea Marie.

As for Offset's youngest children, he welcomed daughter Kulture with Cardi B in July 2018. A rather unusual moniker, it was one that came from Offset. During a chat on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" while still pregnant back in April 2018, Cardi explained, "My dude named the baby. I really like the name. ... It's like almost tricky, but when it comes out, it's like 'Ah!'"

When Offset and Cardi then welcomed a son in September 2021, fans immediately wondered if the little one would get a name just as unique as his sister's. Unfortunately for anyone who was super-curious, the celebrity couple opted not to reveal their son's name right away. But that eventually changed and the duo not only shared the name that they gave the baby boy, but Cardi has also admitted the real reason why they waited so long to share the name.