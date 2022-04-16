The Real Reason Cardi B Waited So Long To Reveal Her Son's Name
Cardi B and Offset aren't just famous figures in the music industry — they're also a married couple with a blended family. Offset is the father of five children, including his eldest son Jordan, whom the rapper welcomed when he was only 17 years old. (He shares Jordan with the boy's mother, Justine Watson, according to Cosmopolitan.) Offset then had another son, Kody, this time with Oriel Jamie, who was once in a relationship with the star. When Offset had a daughter with fellow rapper Shya L'Amour, they named the little one Kalea Marie.
As for Offset's youngest children, he welcomed daughter Kulture with Cardi B in July 2018. A rather unusual moniker, it was one that came from Offset. During a chat on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" while still pregnant back in April 2018, Cardi explained, "My dude named the baby. I really like the name. ... It's like almost tricky, but when it comes out, it's like 'Ah!'"
When Offset and Cardi then welcomed a son in September 2021, fans immediately wondered if the little one would get a name just as unique as his sister's. Unfortunately for anyone who was super-curious, the celebrity couple opted not to reveal their son's name right away. But that eventually changed and the duo not only shared the name that they gave the baby boy, but Cardi has also admitted the real reason why they waited so long to share the name.
Cardi B admits 'terrible behavior' influenced her choice
"WAVE SET CEPHUS," Offset captioned an Instagram photo of his baby boy on April 14 — the first pic that had been made public of the rapper's son with Cardi B. Surely an all caps-worthy name, Cardi instead opted for emojis to accompany an image of her little one that also went up on Instagram. A dinosaur and teddy bear sat on either side of a wave in her caption, which was pretty cute, but certainly not as sweet as little Wave himself.
Although the fact that Cardi and Offset finally shared Wave's name likely made plenty of people happy, fans may have also still been wondering why the stars chose to keep the moniker under wraps for so long — seven months after the little guy was born, to be exact. While opening up about her family, Cardi explained the choice, telling Essence, "We went through a lot of sad things when it comes to Kulture — terrible behavior that not even the older kids have ever been through. So many people will post mean, disgusting things, just to get a reaction from us."
"We want to protect our feelings, because we get very, very angry and upset," Cardi went on to say. Hopefully, that kind of bad behavior soon changes for the better.