Alex Rodriguez's Love Life Is Going Strong Amid Bennifer Engagement

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck aren't the only ones who know how to rebound like a champ. Alex Rodriguez may have had to watch his ex-fiancée rekindle her romance with her ex-fiancé all over the tabloids and social media, but he's still got plenty of game of his own (too many sports puns?). E! News reported that Rodriguez has been seen squiring Kathryne Padgett all around town, riding around in a red Porsche, and sitting courtside at L.A. Clippers games. They've also made occasional appearances on one another's Instagram pages, making them almost IG official.

Coming just days after the Bennifer engagement (the remix) announcement, we'd say ARod is taking a pretty high road here. The only public reaction he's had to the news, so far, was after his Sunday Night Baseball co-host Michael Kay brought it up on live television, saying, "We have a new Masters champion, the NBA playoffs are about to start, baseball is in full swing, people getting engaged. I mean, it's a happy time in the world." Rodriguez just laughed and said, "Happiness and world peace is what we're looking for." Amen, brother.