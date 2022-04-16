Alex Rodriguez's Love Life Is Going Strong Amid Bennifer Engagement
In the time it took the rest of us just to leave our homes to go back to the office amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrities have broken off engagements, moved on, and already gotten re-engaged to new people. The lifestyles of the rich and the famous move fast, people. Obviously, we're talking about the Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck-Alex Rodriguez romantic cycle of events — the latest development of which confirms that ARod's heart remains in fighting shape.
When the pandemic started a mere two years ago, Affleck was still dating "Knives Out" actor Ana de Armas, who he starred with in the recently released thriller "Deep Water." Meanwhile, Lopez and Rodriguez were set to be married in Italy in the summer of 2020, according to E! News. One year later, Affleck and de Armas and Lopez and Rodriguez have all split up. Now, a year after that, Lopez and Affleck are engaged, de Armas has a long-term boyfriend, and Rodriguez is getting trolled during sports broadcasts (via TMZ). But don't cry for the baseball star just yet.
Alex Rodriguez apparently has a new girlfriend
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck aren't the only ones who know how to rebound like a champ. Alex Rodriguez may have had to watch his ex-fiancée rekindle her romance with her ex-fiancé all over the tabloids and social media, but he's still got plenty of game of his own (too many sports puns?). E! News reported that Rodriguez has been seen squiring Kathryne Padgett all around town, riding around in a red Porsche, and sitting courtside at L.A. Clippers games. They've also made occasional appearances on one another's Instagram pages, making them almost IG official.
Coming just days after the Bennifer engagement (the remix) announcement, we'd say ARod is taking a pretty high road here. The only public reaction he's had to the news, so far, was after his Sunday Night Baseball co-host Michael Kay brought it up on live television, saying, "We have a new Masters champion, the NBA playoffs are about to start, baseball is in full swing, people getting engaged. I mean, it's a happy time in the world." Rodriguez just laughed and said, "Happiness and world peace is what we're looking for." Amen, brother.