Everything We Know About DaBaby Shooting Someone At His North Carolina Mansion

Rapper DaBaby has reportedly shot someone at his home in North Carolina.

DaBaby's residence has been known to frequent police. During both 2019 and 2020, law enforcement officials were at the "ROCKSTAR" rapper's estate 30 times, and now they're clocking in at 31 times after DaBaby shot an alleged home intruder. The person injured was on a football field outside of DaBaby's home, according to the local news outlet WSOC.

At the time of the shooting, someone called 911, though authorities do not know who made the call as there was another person in DaBaby's home other than him. During the 911 call, the unknown person told police that they shot the person "in his leg." When asked why the unknown person calling shot at someone, the caller said, "He's trespassing on my property. I don't know what he's here for. What he's here to take. What he's here to do. He's neutralized until you guys get here." Now, following the incident, DaBaby has taken to Instagram to explain the situation, and whether he was the one who shot the alleged intruder.