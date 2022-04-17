Halle Bailey Reveals Whether Or Not She's Had A Specific Type Of Plastic Surgery

In recent years, the R&B duo Chloe x Halle, made up of sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey, have made quite the name for themselves. After queen Beyoncé discovered and signed the singers to her Parkwood label for a deal worth $1 million, per Teen Vogue, the "Do It" hitmakers have gone on to venture out on their own while remaining a musical duo.

During a 2020 cover story interview with Cosmopolitan, Halle opened up about working separately from her older sibling. "Whenever we're apart, I feel like my right arm is missing," she said, adding, "I say this all the time: I'm not sure what I would do if I was by myself going through this whole thing." In response, Chloe replied, "You are so nice!" As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Halle will play the iconic role of Ariel in Disney's live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid," which is slated for release in May 2023. While working on the movie overseas in London, Chloe stayed with her sister to "help ease her younger sister into being away from home."

As Chloe and Halle's careers have continued to propel, the pair have become more famous. And with fame come the rumors about whether they've changed their appearance or not. After it was suggested Halle had gone under the knife, she set the record straight.