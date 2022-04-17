Halle Bailey Reveals Whether Or Not She's Had A Specific Type Of Plastic Surgery
In recent years, the R&B duo Chloe x Halle, made up of sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey, have made quite the name for themselves. After queen Beyoncé discovered and signed the singers to her Parkwood label for a deal worth $1 million, per Teen Vogue, the "Do It" hitmakers have gone on to venture out on their own while remaining a musical duo.
During a 2020 cover story interview with Cosmopolitan, Halle opened up about working separately from her older sibling. "Whenever we're apart, I feel like my right arm is missing," she said, adding, "I say this all the time: I'm not sure what I would do if I was by myself going through this whole thing." In response, Chloe replied, "You are so nice!" As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Halle will play the iconic role of Ariel in Disney's live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid," which is slated for release in May 2023. While working on the movie overseas in London, Chloe stayed with her sister to "help ease her younger sister into being away from home."
As Chloe and Halle's careers have continued to propel, the pair have become more famous. And with fame come the rumors about whether they've changed their appearance or not. After it was suggested Halle had gone under the knife, she set the record straight.
Halle Bailey confirms that she doesn't have breast implants
Halle Bailey is shutting down speculation about whether or not she has surgically enhanced her breasts. "Lmaooo not y'all thinking I got boob implants whattt," she tweeted, adding the crying face emoji. "No ma'am God gave me these and gave Chloe the booty." In just one day of sharing, Halle's tweet racked up more than 145,000 likes, proving her statement was made loud and clear.
Both Halle and her sister, Chloe Bailey, have always expressed body positivity and aspire to be a positive light for young women, telling Teen Vogue in 2017, "One thing you should never do is compare yourself to others," explaining, "We are all beautifully and distinctively made. That's what makes all of us special." The duo continued, "Giving yourself that confidence boost has a domino effect and will make you feel so much better."
On April 15, Halle showed off her natural curves by posting two mirror selfies of herself on Twitter wearing a long-sleeved crop top and high-waisted shorts after previously stating she had spent another day working out.