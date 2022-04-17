Reba McEntire Proves Her Friendship With Loretta Lynn Still Burns Bright

Certainly, Reba McEntire has cemented her place as one of the greatest country singers of our time, not to mention one of TV's all-time sitcom stars. While Reba has been a major force in the entertainment industry for decades, she's still a bit of a fangirl when it comes to another country music legend: singer-songwriter Loretta Lynn. Back in 2021, McEntire revealed in a behind-the-scenes video she made with Carrie Underwood that Lynn is one of the most special people in her life.

McEntire feels so strongly about the "Coal Miner's Daughter" singer that she couldn't help but fight tears while talking about Lynn. "One thing I'd like to say, if I don't choke up when I'm saying it, I love her," McEntire said. "She is the most special thing country music, I think, has ever had. I mean that with all my heart."

There's no doubt that McEntire's tears for Lynn are tears of love. She recently proved that their friendship is still burning bright and it's safe to say that these two are closer than they ever were before.