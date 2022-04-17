The Real Reason Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Used To Carry A Fake Baby

Any "Jersey Shore" fan can name Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's most ridiculously hilarious antics. During the six-season run of the MTV series, Snooki knew how to grab everyone's attention and get fans laughing. As Entertainment Weekly recalled in 2020, the true Jersey girl did backflips on the dance floor, accidentally hit a cop car in Florence, Italy, and introduced herself with one of the show's most famous catchphrases: "Party's here!"

Her star power has continued with "Jersey Shore Family Vacation," another MTV reality series that documents the fist-bumping crew of close-knit friends as they grow up, start their own families and stick together. Recently, Snooki has taken to social media to revisit the wildest memories of the original "Jersey Shore" days and explain some of her most infamous moments to the fans. In 2021, per Screen Rant, one photo a user posted to Twitter showed Snooki with a zebra purse, which Snooki elaborated on by saying, "I spent 4 hours duct taping my purse with zebra duct tape and couldn't wait to wear it with a full animal print outfit."

Another look showed her in a neck brace, which Snooki said she wore "because [she] didn't want to work, so [she] walked in and told [her] boss [she] broke [her] neck and couldn't work. This pic is of me asking people where the bar is." Now the mom of three, entrepreneur and TV personality is explaining one of the weirdest accessories she ever rocked in public.