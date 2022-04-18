Jim Carrey Once Tried To Kiss Will Smith During This Award Show

In the aftermath of the 2022 Oscars, actor and comedian Jim Carrey has been very vocal about his disdain for Will Smith's violent outburst and how it was handled.

"I was sickened by the standing ovation," Carrey told host Gayle King during an appearance on "CBS Mornings." But he didn't stop there. "I'd have announced this morning that I was suing Will for $200 million because that video is going to be there forever, it's going to be ubiquitous," Carrey said. "That insult is gonna last a very long time. If you want to yell from the audience and show disapproval or say something on Twitter [that's fine]. But you do not have the right to walk up on stage and smack somebody in the face because they said words," he continued. "[The slap] came out of nowhere because Will has something going on inside him that's frustrated. I wish him the best. I have nothing against Will Smith. He's done great things, but that was not a good moment. It cast a shadow over everyone's shining moment last night...It was a selfish moment."

Following Carrey's remarks, however, many have been reminded of the time Carrey, himself, behaved inappropriately at an award show...