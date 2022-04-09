Vivica A. Fox Gives Her Unfiltered Thoughts About Will Smith

It's been several weeks since Will Smith took the stage at the 2022 Oscars and gave Chris Rock the slap heard around the world. Its sting, however, is still lingering. That's because no one can stop talking about it. Even Smith himself had something to say about his 10 year Oscars ban. His statement was brief but to the point. Smith said he "[accepts] and [respects] the Academy's decision," per Page Six. But not everyone accepts Smith's apology for his behavior.

Chris Rock's brother, Kenny, absolutely slammed Smith and his Oscars punishment. "My brother was no threat to him and you just had no respect for him at that moment. You just belittled him in front of millions of people that watch the show," he told the Los Angeles Times. Chris's other brother, Tony, also made it clear on Twitter that Smith's apology is not accepted.

But if there's one person who has an interesting take on the situation, it's Vivica A. Fox, who was his co-star in the 1996 film, "Independence Day." In fact, she says that she's getting a lot of praise from fans for her honesty, even though some people believe her take is also quite controversial, too.