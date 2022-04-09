Chris Rock's Brother Absolutely Slams Will Smith's Oscar Punishment

Standing up for his brother! Kenny Rock — Chris Rock's younger brother — is speaking out in defense of his brother and slamming the Academy and Will Smith for their actions post Oscars slap.

Since Smith marched on the Oscars stage and slapped Rock for a joke made a Smith's wife's expense, the fallout for Smith has been swift. On April 9, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences officially announced that Smith has been banned from the Academy Awards for the next 10 years. In a statement, the Academy said Smith is not allowed to attend any events or programs, whether that be in-person or virtually, per Page Six. Smith had resigned his position from the Academy a week before the announcement, and following the news said that he "[accepts] and [respects] the Academy's decision," per CNN. Smith will keep his Oscar despite being banned.

But now, Kenny is speaking out on why he thinks Smith being banned from the Oscars for 10 years is not enough and what he thinks his brother deserves in terms of an apology.