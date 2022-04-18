Colin Kaepernick Proves He's Willing To Do Anything To Get His Career Back On Track

Since leaving the NFL, Colin Kaepernick has made no qualms about the fact he'd like to return one day. In March, Sports Illustrated reported that he was seen training with several pro quarterbacks, including Justin Fields, Josh Dobbs, and Tyrod Taylor. The move came after Kaepernick tweeted that he would like to join some NFL workouts, sparking speculation that he was serious about returning to the league. A month later, Kaepernick was explicit about his desire to play professionally as a quarterback when he appeared on "I Am Athlete" with former NFL players Chad Johnson, Adam "Pacman" Jones, and Brandon Marshall.

In fact, he's so eager to get back to throwing the pigskin, that he's willing to start from the bottom to get there. "I know I have to find my way back in. So, if I have to come in as a backup, that's fine," Kaepernick said, via TMZ Sports. That said, he intends to prove himself quickly. "When I prove that I'm a starter, I want to be able to step on the field as such," he added, explaining he's just waiting for the opportunity. Even given his time away, the one-time quarterback is confident he can contribute to any team. "I can help make you a better team," Kaepernick told reporters earlier in April, per WXYZ-TV. "I can help you win games." All the man really needs is an opening.