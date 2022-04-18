How Travis Scott Spent The Time He Was Supposed To Be Performing At Coachella
Following the fatal events that took place at the 2021 Astroworld Festival, rapper Travis Scott got the boot from yet another music festival... Coachella 2022. As first reported by Palm Springs' KESQ News Channel 3, it was Community Services Manager Jim Curtis who confirmed that Scott had indeed been removed from the lineup.
As you may recall, the decision came on the heels of a Change.org petition that called for Scott to be removed "as a Goldenvoice performer." One of the petition's passionate supporters wrote, "Travis Scott cannot be trusted with a headlining set or any festival set with his disorderly conduct." Meanwhile, another penned, "Blatant disregard for human life. The video of him humming/chanting while WATCHING a corpse be crowd surfed to the front row was hard to watch. Travis doesn't deserve a spotlight anymore after this tragedy."
Still, if anyone thinks the father-of-two was experiencing FOMO while others took the official Coachella stage, think again...
Travis Scott enjoyed Easter with the fam
Family time is the best time!
Father-of-two Travis Scott enjoyed a hoppy Easter in Palm Springs with the Kardashian/Jenner clan while Coachella raged on. In true Kris Jenner fashion, the famous momager's luxe Easter tablescapes were complete with over-sized chocolate eggs perched atop a plush bird's nest with each family member's name inscribed on top, cloth napkins arranged in the shape of bunnies, and loads of pink and white florals lined down the center of the gigantic dining room tables. In short — it was a holiday fit for a Kardashian. "Oh my gosh, look what my mom did. She has chocolate eggs for all the kids...for all the grown-ups too," Kim said in her Instagram Story (via People) while documenting the lavish family affair.
Later, however, Scott took his eldest child, Stormi, for a spin on a golf cart. "Stormi!" he reprimanded her in his Instagram Story (via Daily Mail) as she mischievously gave the camera an up close and personal look at the food she was chewing. In yet another Instagram Story on Kylie Jenner's account (via Daily Mail), the proud papa can be seen cradling what appears to be the couple's two-month-old son. Not exactly Coachella, but it will do in a pinch, we suppose.