How Travis Scott Spent The Time He Was Supposed To Be Performing At Coachella

Following the fatal events that took place at the 2021 Astroworld Festival, rapper Travis Scott got the boot from yet another music festival... Coachella 2022. As first reported by Palm Springs' KESQ News Channel 3, it was Community Services Manager Jim Curtis who confirmed that Scott had indeed been removed from the lineup.

As you may recall, the decision came on the heels of a Change.org petition that called for Scott to be removed "as a Goldenvoice performer." One of the petition's passionate supporters wrote, "Travis Scott cannot be trusted with a headlining set or any festival set with his disorderly conduct." Meanwhile, another penned, "Blatant disregard for human life. The video of him humming/chanting while WATCHING a corpse be crowd surfed to the front row was hard to watch. Travis doesn't deserve a spotlight anymore after this tragedy."

Still, if anyone thinks the father-of-two was experiencing FOMO while others took the official Coachella stage, think again...