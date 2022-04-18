Rebel Wilson Slams Dramatic Rumor About Her Weight Loss

Rebel Wilson has enjoyed a great career thus far, and it's safe to say it's far from over. The actor has appeared in numerous hit movies, like "Bridesmaids" and "Pitch Perfect," and she has a huge fan base. On Instagram alone, Wilson boasts more than 10 million followers. In 2022, the actor has been heavily promoting her new Netflix movie "Senior Year," where she plays a cheerleader and it's much different from her other roles.

Since she began her career, a lot has changed, including Wilson's appearance. The star lost a significant amount of weight and has been pretty open about her journey. Wilson has shared details about her drastic weight loss journey with fans. On an episode of the Apple Fitness+ series, "Time to Walk," Wilson revealed why she wanted to shed weight. "My goal was just to get healthier and was to lose the body fat that my body didn't actually need and want ... I knew deep down I wasn't the healthiest version of myself," she said, per Eating Well.

Since losing so much weight, Wilson says people have been acting differently toward her. "I think what's been really interesting is how other people treat you," she said on an episode of "The Morning Crew With Hughesy, Ed, and Erin," via People. "Sometimes being bigger, people didn't necessarily look twice at you. Now that I'm in good shape, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you." Wilson's weight loss has also garnered a lot of false headlines, too.