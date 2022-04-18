Rebel Wilson Slams Dramatic Rumor About Her Weight Loss
Rebel Wilson has enjoyed a great career thus far, and it's safe to say it's far from over. The actor has appeared in numerous hit movies, like "Bridesmaids" and "Pitch Perfect," and she has a huge fan base. On Instagram alone, Wilson boasts more than 10 million followers. In 2022, the actor has been heavily promoting her new Netflix movie "Senior Year," where she plays a cheerleader and it's much different from her other roles.
Since she began her career, a lot has changed, including Wilson's appearance. The star lost a significant amount of weight and has been pretty open about her journey. Wilson has shared details about her drastic weight loss journey with fans. On an episode of the Apple Fitness+ series, "Time to Walk," Wilson revealed why she wanted to shed weight. "My goal was just to get healthier and was to lose the body fat that my body didn't actually need and want ... I knew deep down I wasn't the healthiest version of myself," she said, per Eating Well.
Since losing so much weight, Wilson says people have been acting differently toward her. "I think what's been really interesting is how other people treat you," she said on an episode of "The Morning Crew With Hughesy, Ed, and Erin," via People. "Sometimes being bigger, people didn't necessarily look twice at you. Now that I'm in good shape, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you." Wilson's weight loss has also garnered a lot of false headlines, too.
Rebel Wilson slams false weight loss headline
Rebel Wilson is making sure her fans don't fall for any fake headlines about her weight loss. In April, Page Six reported that the comedian took to her Instagram Stories to share a headline from a Daily Mail article that read, "How to eat yourself slim like Rebel Wilson: Aussie star reveals the daily diet she used to shed an extraordinary 35kg and transform herself into one of Hollywood's leading ladies." And while the article title sounds legit, it's anything but that. Wilson slammed the outlet for providing fake news to its readers. "This was NEVER my diet, please stop writing this stuff," she wrote.
And Wilson didn't stop there. "If you see stuff like this online please report it as a scam — do not send it to me as a DM — report it on the social media site you see it on when you see it," she added. The "Pitch Perfect" star also reminded fans that if she were to endorse or throw her name behind any particular diet or product, she would do so on her official Instagram account.
Wilson also has not been shy about sharing her true thoughts on things other than weight loss. In 2015, the star talked with KIIS FM Australia (via Daily Mail) about her rise to fame as she slammed the Kardashians. "They aren't really about talent," she said. "How Kim got famous from the sex tape, and I just went to acting school and worked really hard." Burn!