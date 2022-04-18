Wilmer Valderrama Teases A Possible Return To His Most Iconic Role

Wilmer Valderrama is one Hollywood star who has gone through quite the transformation over the years. And while he's known for his roles in series such as "That '70s Show," "NCIS," and even the Disney Channel's "Handy Manny," Valderrama has also gotten a lot of attention for his reputation with his love life, too.

Even though Valderrama might be best known for his role as Fez on "That '70s Show," he did tell the "Today" show back in 2019 that he understands why there was so much controversy surrounding his character, his accent, and perhaps some of the more unfiltered things he said on the show. That's because Fez's real background was never really revealed, even though there were strong hints of him being Latino. "I interpreted it as like, oh, we don't know where he's from, it'd be really funny if I just combined accents from different countries," Valderrama said, adding, "And then given this naiveté, this innocence, in which he could just make any verbal mistake he could and be received as just charming as opposed to offensive."

As there's still a lot of debate as to whether or not Fez's character did not age well and if it was right to use an immigrant character as a punchline, per Vox, Valderrama recently made an interesting admission on whether he would reprise the role again.