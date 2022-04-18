Vanessa Bryant's Throwback Photo With Kobe Will Break Your Heart All Over Again

Vanessa Bryant has continuously kept the legacy of late husband Kobe Bryant alive following his and daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant's untimely January 2020 deaths. In February 2021, Vanessa announced via Instagram that Kobe's foundation, formerly the Mamba Sports Foundation, would be renamed the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. As Vanessa touchingly explained, "There is no #24 without #2," restating their mission statement as empowering youth athletes "in a world they left us all to help shape."

Vanessa has also been candid about her vulnerability in grabbling with Kobe's death. In a particularly heart-wrenching Instagram video from January, the mother of three can be seen shedding tears while lying down with her dog, Crucio. The Labrador, Vanessa wrote, "always tries to lick my tears." Although Vanessa did not explicitly state the cause of her then-sadness, it's hard to imagine Kobe's demise was far from her mind.

For her and her late husband's 21st anniversary, however, Vanessa chose to reflect upon a happier time on Instagram.