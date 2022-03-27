Vanessa Bryant Just Ended Her Feud With One Of The Biggest Companies In The World

Vanessa Bryant no longer has beef with Nike. In 2021, the widow of basketball star Kobe Bryant severed ties with Nike after accusing the company of selling shoes that honored her late daughter, Gianna, without her consent. At the time, Vanessa took to Instagram to express her disappointment, saying that she had seen people in possession of the shoes she helped design, and that the company failed to get her family's approval.

"Nike has NOT sent any of these pairs to me and my girls. I do not know how someone else has their hands on shoes I designed in honor of my daughter, Gigi and we don't," she wrote at the time. "I hope these shoes did not get sold." She also said that she initially planned on selling the shoes with the proceeds going straight to Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, an organization founded in honor of Kobe and Gianna, but decided not to push through. "The MAMBACITA shoes are NOT approved for sale. I wanted it to be sold to honor my daughter with ALL of the proceeds benefitting our @mambamambacitasports foundation, but I did not re-sign the Nike contract and decided not to sell these shoes."

Fast-forward to today, it looks like Vanessa has rekindled her professional relationship with the swoosh company.