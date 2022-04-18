Kendrick Lamar Makes The Announcement Everyone Has Been Waiting For

Kendrick Lamar is no longer staying "HUMBLE" because the rapper just dropped some major news that is causing fans to go insane online.

Over the past few years, Lamar has kept a low profile. In 2017, he released his fourth studio album titled "Damn." The album, which featured hit songs, such as "LOVE" and "LOYALTY," won Lamar the Pulitzer Prize for Music and the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album. But after the success of "Damn," Lamar began to keep his music to himself. While in 2018, he appeared on the "Black Panther" soundtrack, the movie soundtrack was one of the last main features Lamar fans would see from him for a while. From there, the rapper was only featured on songs with fellow artists such as Busta Rhymes and Beyoncé, per Rolling Stone.

Yet now, it seems Lamar is ready to step back into the spotlight. Following a big win with Baby Keem at the 2022 Grammy Awards for Best Rap Performance, it seems Lamar has made that notion even more clear with his latest jaw-dropping announcement.