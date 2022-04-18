Kendrick Lamar Makes The Announcement Everyone Has Been Waiting For
Kendrick Lamar is no longer staying "HUMBLE" because the rapper just dropped some major news that is causing fans to go insane online.
Over the past few years, Lamar has kept a low profile. In 2017, he released his fourth studio album titled "Damn." The album, which featured hit songs, such as "LOVE" and "LOYALTY," won Lamar the Pulitzer Prize for Music and the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album. But after the success of "Damn," Lamar began to keep his music to himself. While in 2018, he appeared on the "Black Panther" soundtrack, the movie soundtrack was one of the last main features Lamar fans would see from him for a while. From there, the rapper was only featured on songs with fellow artists such as Busta Rhymes and Beyoncé, per Rolling Stone.
Yet now, it seems Lamar is ready to step back into the spotlight. Following a big win with Baby Keem at the 2022 Grammy Awards for Best Rap Performance, it seems Lamar has made that notion even more clear with his latest jaw-dropping announcement.
Kendrick Lamar will release his new album in May
Taking to social media on April 18, Kendrick Lamar announced he is releasing his fifth studio album on May 13, titled "Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers."
Reading in part like a press release, part legal document, Lamar posted a letter online to his fans from the letterhead pgLang, which is Lamar's media company. The note read, "The following statement was released today by Oklama through his company pgLang at 11 a.m. PT in Los Angeles, CA: Album: 'My Morale & The Big Steppers.'" At the bottom of the letter, Lamar added, "All factual information for this release will come directly from this source only," playing into the fact there have been numerous rumors regarding this next album, per Billboard. "Appreciate Your Patience," sat at the very bottom of the note.
The announcement for Lamar's fifth studio album has been long-awaited. In 2021, the rapper announced that his next album would be his last with his recording label TDE, per Rolling Stone. Lamar didn't delve into his reasoning behind choosing to leave the label, instead offering his best wishes for the next set of creators to join the team. "I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life's calling," Lamar said.