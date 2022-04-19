Dax Shepard Gives Kristen Bell His Blessing To Divorce Him For Yellowstone Star

Kristen Bell has her eyes on a man, and it's not her husband, Dax Shepard.

Arguably one of the most lovable couples in Hollywood, fans love how real Bell and Shepard are and how they never hide anything from anyone — including their crushes. On an episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," "The Good Place" actor revealed she's crushing on a bunch of fellow celebrities, including Peter Dinklage, Vincent D'Onofrio, and T.I. Meanwhile, the "Armchair Expert" podcast host divulged he has a major crush on Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo, whom he managed to invite into his inner circle.

"I watched this Drive to Survive thing on Netflix ... And then I became obsessed with Formula One and then I interviewed Daniel Ricciardo on the podcast and then he and I kinda hit it off," Shepard said. "Then, I pushed hard, got a phone number and we've just really been building this thing that's culminated in us seeing the world together, really." But it looks like Bell knows how to get close to her crushes, too, as she recently met actor Luke Grimes and asked him to join her and Shepard in their marriage. (Wait, what?)