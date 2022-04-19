Dax Shepard Gives Kristen Bell His Blessing To Divorce Him For Yellowstone Star
Kristen Bell has her eyes on a man, and it's not her husband, Dax Shepard.
Arguably one of the most lovable couples in Hollywood, fans love how real Bell and Shepard are and how they never hide anything from anyone — including their crushes. On an episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," "The Good Place" actor revealed she's crushing on a bunch of fellow celebrities, including Peter Dinklage, Vincent D'Onofrio, and T.I. Meanwhile, the "Armchair Expert" podcast host divulged he has a major crush on Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo, whom he managed to invite into his inner circle.
"I watched this Drive to Survive thing on Netflix ... And then I became obsessed with Formula One and then I interviewed Daniel Ricciardo on the podcast and then he and I kinda hit it off," Shepard said. "Then, I pushed hard, got a phone number and we've just really been building this thing that's culminated in us seeing the world together, really." But it looks like Bell knows how to get close to her crushes, too, as she recently met actor Luke Grimes and asked him to join her and Shepard in their marriage. (Wait, what?)
Dax Shepard jokes about giving up Kristen Bell to actor Luke Grimes
Dax Shepard thinks he's no match for "Yellowstone" star Luke Grimes. On April 18, the "Parenthood" star took to Instagram to share a photo of his wife, Kristen Bell, and Grimes hugging each other, and admitted defeat in the caption. "Well, that's a wrap on my marriage! I wish you both well, and I don't blame either of you. Fair play @lukegrimes," he joked.
But Bell had another idea. Instead of "divorcing" Shepard, she asked Grimes to join their marriage instead. She posted the same photo on her page, saying, "Sister wives? Nah, let's go with Brother husbands. @lukegrimes welcome to the family and @daxshepard, as usual, thank u for being so supportive. We're all Duttons now!!"
All jokes aside, Bell and Shepard have always been advocates of a healthy marriage. Due to their undying commitment to each other, they revealed that they remain transparent in all aspects of their relationship, including people to whom they're attracted. "He can tell me someone he finds attractive, female or male, 'cause he pauses the Olympics on a lot of runners," Bell told Self in 2021. "But it doesn't make me feel like he's going to leave me for that person because I'm not allowing my self-esteem to be affected. I know there are people on Planet Earth that are more attractive than me, and well, we're not dead. I have to acknowledge we're monkeys."