Britney Spears Is Due Back In Court And It Isn't For What You Might Think

Britney Spears has been winning at this game called life lately. Not only did she successfully manage to end her 14-year conservatorship with the help of her supporters, but she's also engaged to her longtime beau, Sam Asghari. If that weren't enough, Spears is also expecting another child. This will be her third child, but the first one with Asghari.

Spears has also been super active on Instagram, and has been letting the world know just how happy she's been feeling. That, and she's even shown off her goofy side by giving out sound advice to her fans such as, "Stay away from people who tell you you're free salsa ... remind yourself every morning ... I am guacamole." In her pregnancy announcement on April 11, Spears explained that she didn't realize she was pregnant at first. She wrote, "I thought 'Geez ... what happened to my stomach ???' My husband said 'No you're food pregnant silly !!!' So I got a pregnancy test ... and uhhhhh well ... I am having a baby."

Clearly, Spears is enjoying her newfound freedom while also preparing for the next chapter in her life. However, it looks like the chart topper is due back in court, but it's not for the reason you might think.