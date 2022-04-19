Julia Roberts Describes Her Current Life In A Way That No One Expected
It's 2022 and Julia Roberts is still considered one of the biggest movie stars in the world — and that's no surprise given her frankly pretty astounding resume of huge movies and box office takings of an astounding $3.8 billion. Yes, that's billion. Roberts has appeared in some of the most famous movies ever, from the likes of "Pretty Woman," to "Notting Hill," to "Erin Brockovich," and "My Best Friend's Wedding," which cemented her place in movie history. But you may have noticed that, before she announced her 2022 movie "Ticket to Paradise" starring alongside George Clooney, it's been a while since the arguable Queen of Rom-coms actually made a rom-com. The star has pretty much steered clear of the movie genre that made her a household name, last appearing in a mushy falling in love movie when she popped up in 2016's famous face-filled "Mother's Day" alongside the likes of Jennifer Aniston and Kate Hudson.
But it turns out there's an interesting reason why we've mainly seen Roberts pop up only sporadically in projects like the 2018 drama "Ben Is Back" and the touching "Wonder" since then. It turns out that the star, who started out her blockbuster career back in the 1980s, doesn't actually primarily consider herself to be an actor anymore.
Julia Roberts is 'a homemaker'
Yep, rather than labelling herself the A-List superstar actor we all know her as, Julia Roberts has unexpectedly admitted that she considers herself to be "a homemaker." The star made the admission to The New York Times, telling the outlet that not doing rom-coms has been less of a conscious choice and more about not finding one she liked enough to take her away from her family. "Here's the thing: If I'd thought something was good enough, I would have done it," she said, before touching on how her life changed after welcoming three children. "That raises the bar even more because then it's not only 'Is this material good?' It's also the math equation of my husband's work schedule and the kids' school schedule and summer vacation. It's not just, 'Oh, I think I want to do this,'" she explained.
Undoubtedly, Roberts has quite the happy home life with her husband, Daniel Moder, and their children, twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, and son, Henry. Though she and Moder have mainly stayed out of the spotlight (which can't have been easy given Roberts' superstar status!) the star has given fans a peek inside their sweet romance on Instagram. In July 2021, Roberts celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary when she shared a selfie with her man and teased in the caption they were "Just getting started."