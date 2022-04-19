Julia Roberts Describes Her Current Life In A Way That No One Expected

It's 2022 and Julia Roberts is still considered one of the biggest movie stars in the world — and that's no surprise given her frankly pretty astounding resume of huge movies and box office takings of an astounding $3.8 billion. Yes, that's billion. Roberts has appeared in some of the most famous movies ever, from the likes of "Pretty Woman," to "Notting Hill," to "Erin Brockovich," and "My Best Friend's Wedding," which cemented her place in movie history. But you may have noticed that, before she announced her 2022 movie "Ticket to Paradise" starring alongside George Clooney, it's been a while since the arguable Queen of Rom-coms actually made a rom-com. The star has pretty much steered clear of the movie genre that made her a household name, last appearing in a mushy falling in love movie when she popped up in 2016's famous face-filled "Mother's Day" alongside the likes of Jennifer Aniston and Kate Hudson.

But it turns out there's an interesting reason why we've mainly seen Roberts pop up only sporadically in projects like the 2018 drama "Ben Is Back" and the touching "Wonder" since then. It turns out that the star, who started out her blockbuster career back in the 1980s, doesn't actually primarily consider herself to be an actor anymore.