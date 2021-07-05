Julia Roberts Just Posted A Rare Selfie With Her Husband

Julia Roberts may be one of the most famous people on the planet, but there's no doubting she's managed to keep her marriage to Daniel Moder pretty under the radar over the years. The couple tied the knot back in July 2002 after meeting on the set of the movie "The Mexican" two years earlier. Roberts, of course, starred in the movie as Samantha Barzel alongside Brad Pitt's Jerry Welbach, while Moder served as a camera assistant on the production team.

The twosome's relationship has always been somewhat private, and their wedding was no different. Per People, Roberts actually invited guests to her New Mexico ranch on July 3, 2002 for an Independence Day celebration, only for the two to tie the knot the following day. A longtime friend told the outlet at the time that Roberts was "genuinely happy" and the two had "promised to take care of each other." And that they certainly have.

On July 4, 2021, 19 years on from their wedding, the "Pretty Woman" actor declared her love for Moder once again and proved they're still going strong by sharing a rare photo with her man to social media. Keep scrolling for the sweet snap and what Roberts is saying now about her marriage after almost two decades.