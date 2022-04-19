Who Is Jaden Smith's Girlfriend, Sab Zada?

It looks like Jaden Smith has someone new in his life.

The actor had just been spotted enjoying Coachella while hand in hand with Sab Zada, whom fans are assuming is his current girlfriend. The young couple looked every bit as dashing, with Smith donning a multicolored shirt and jeans, and Zada sporting a pink crop top, a white boho skirt and sarong, and butterfly clips on her beautiful pink locks, per Hollywood Life. While they didn't do much PDA, they were reportedly together pretty much the entire time, leading many to believe that they are indeed an item.

But according to reports, this isn't the first time the two had been seen together. The U.S. Sun notes that they had been rumored to be dating since September 2020 when they were seen holding hands on what appeared to be a date. In February, they were also seen getting cozy at Disneyland on Valentine's Day. While the two seem to have been dating for quite some time now, not much is known about Zada.