Who Is Jaden Smith's Girlfriend, Sab Zada?
It looks like Jaden Smith has someone new in his life.
The actor had just been spotted enjoying Coachella while hand in hand with Sab Zada, whom fans are assuming is his current girlfriend. The young couple looked every bit as dashing, with Smith donning a multicolored shirt and jeans, and Zada sporting a pink crop top, a white boho skirt and sarong, and butterfly clips on her beautiful pink locks, per Hollywood Life. While they didn't do much PDA, they were reportedly together pretty much the entire time, leading many to believe that they are indeed an item.
But according to reports, this isn't the first time the two had been seen together. The U.S. Sun notes that they had been rumored to be dating since September 2020 when they were seen holding hands on what appeared to be a date. In February, they were also seen getting cozy at Disneyland on Valentine's Day. While the two seem to have been dating for quite some time now, not much is known about Zada.
Sab Zada is a model and an influencer
As the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden Smith has always been in the spotlight, and so have his girlfriends. He has dated (and was rumored to have dated) a bunch of famous faces in the past, including Amandla Stenberg, Sofia Richie, and Cara Delevingne. It's only natural that people are curious as to whom he's dating now, but as it turns out, Sab Zada is somewhat famous, too.
Zada is a famous influencer, boasting over 600,000 followers on Instagram and nearly 50,000 subscribers on YouTube. Her channel revolves around a bunch of topics, including beauty, fashion, and food. She also appears to be into music, as she has shared music videos of original songs. She's a model, too, and signed with Select in Los Angeles.
Jaden isn't one to comment on his love life, and he doesn't seem to care what people say about who he's dating and what he's doing, either, so it's unlikely that we'll get a confirmation from him anytime soon. "You just have to believe in yourself, you know," he said in a 2016 Nylon cover story. "The world is going to keep bashing me for whatever I do, and I'm going to keep not caring. I'm going to keep doing the same things — I'm going to keep doing more things."