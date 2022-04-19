Prince Harry Speaks Out About Private Meeting With The Queen
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's made a quick trip to Windsor Castle to see Queen Elizabeth before their trip to Holland for the Invictus Games. Seems simple, but the trip has turned into a controversial one. Some have wondered if their children, Archie and Lilibet, will meet the Queen, as per The Independent. There are also still some who believe Harry and Meghan shouldn't have skipped Prince Philip's memorial service.
That said, even royal expert and biographer Omid Scobie admitted that Harry and Meghan's meeting with the queen wouldn't have happened without the right logistics put in place. He tweeted, "Three years ago keeping plans to visit the Queen a secret would have been impossible. Yesterday was another reminder of where the constant and unwanted leaks were coming from. HMTQ will always opt for fuss-free, so I'm sure it was much appreciated on both sides."
Seeing how this was the first time in several years that Harry got to spend time with his grandmother, a lot of people can't help but wonder what was said between them. Lucky for curious royal-watchers, the Duke of Sussex recently shared some details about his brief but deeply meaningful conversation with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.
Prince Harry finally speaks out about his private meeting with his grandmother
This really shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, but it looks like Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth talked about the usual royal business matters during his short trip to Windsor before the 2022 Invictus Games. In an interview with the BBC, Harry said that his grandmother gave her full backing to Team UK at the games. He said, "She had plenty of messages for Team UK, which I have already passed on to most of them," while also adding, "So, it was great to see her. I'm sure she would love to be here if she could."
With that in mind, the Daily Mail insists that Harry and Meghan Markle have been invited back to the UK for the queen's Jubilee celebrations in June and are even welcomed to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the rest of the royal family. Now, whether or not that will actually happen remains to be seen, even as royal critic Angela Levin said on Twitter, "Having them on the balcony will lose a lot of support from those who admire the Queen and senior royals." Interestingly, very few royal critics said the same when the queen's disgraced son Prince Andrew accompanied her to Prince Philip's memorial service in March.