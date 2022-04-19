Prince Harry Speaks Out About Private Meeting With The Queen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's made a quick trip to Windsor Castle to see Queen Elizabeth before their trip to Holland for the Invictus Games. Seems simple, but the trip has turned into a controversial one. Some have wondered if their children, Archie and Lilibet, will meet the Queen, as per The Independent. There are also still some who believe Harry and Meghan shouldn't have skipped Prince Philip's memorial service.

That said, even royal expert and biographer Omid Scobie admitted that Harry and Meghan's meeting with the queen wouldn't have happened without the right logistics put in place. He tweeted, "Three years ago keeping plans to visit the Queen a secret would have been impossible. Yesterday was another reminder of where the constant and unwanted leaks were coming from. HMTQ will always opt for fuss-free, so I'm sure it was much appreciated on both sides."

Seeing how this was the first time in several years that Harry got to spend time with his grandmother, a lot of people can't help but wonder what was said between them. Lucky for curious royal-watchers, the Duke of Sussex recently shared some details about his brief but deeply meaningful conversation with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.