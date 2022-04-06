Royal Photographer Claims He Was Told Not To Photograph Controversial Moment At Philip's Memorial

Queen Elizabeth is currently in the midst of celebrating her Platinum Jubilee, but much of the focus from royal watchers has been about concerns regarding her health. The queen has missed several important engagements over the past six months due to a bad back, COVID-19 diagnosis, and mobility issues. As per the Daily Mail, Elizabeth has been making modifications about how she travels around Windsor Castle by obtaining a new golf cart that would lessen the time she spends walking.

The golf cart seems to have helped Elizabeth because she was seen back on her feet during Prince Philip's memorial service on March 29. According to Bloomberg, special arrangements were made for her during the service, including having her enter through a side door so she didn't have to walk down the long aisle, as well as keeping the service under an hour.

While the service was arguably a success, one photographer has revealed that Elizabeth's decision to have Prince Andrew escort her nearly caused him a massive headache.