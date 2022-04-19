Million Dollar Listing's Fredrik Eklund Opens Up About His Sobriety Journey

Fredrik Eklund is one of the most beloved stars on Bravo. The Swedish star made his debut on the hit Bravo series "Million Dollar Listing New York" in 2012. Fans fell in love with Eklund's quirky personality and hilarious antics, though he also proved himself to be one of the top real estate agents in New York. In 2020, Eklund went bi-coastal, expanding his empire and moving to California with his family. The star's move helped boost his real estate portfolio even more, and he also appeared in "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles."

In January 2022, Eklund surprised fans with a disappointing announcement. "After an amazing 11 years, I've decided it's time for the next chapter in my life, and to leave 'Million Dollar Listing.' It's an end of an era and a new start for me," he wrote in an Instagram post, adding, "I let Andy [Cohen], the Producers and the Executives know last week how grateful I am." He said that the show captured so many important moments in his life, but that leaving felt like the right decision. "It's time for my next chapter. There's more to do, new projects and experiences, my kids are growing, and my business is pulling me in all sorts of exciting directions," he wrote before also thanking his castmates.

Now, Eklund is getting vulnerable on social media on a more serious topic.