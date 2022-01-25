Fredrik Eklund Confirms What We Suspected About His Future On Million Dollar Listing

Fredrik Eklund just revealed whether or not he's going to continue showcasing his real estate chops on "Million Dollar Listing." A fixture on the popular reality series for a little more than a decade, Eklund is known to be the first agent to appear on both "Million Dollar Listing New York" and sister show "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles." He admitted that filming both shows did a number on him, but he's happy to have had the chance to work with different kinds of brokers. "I filmed BOTH shows, NY and LA, and it wasn't easy but I'm so grateful to be able to let the cameras in on the good, bad and ugly of working bicoastal and ruffle feathers of brokers everywhere," he told People in March 2021.

Eklund's tenure on the series meant that it had its fair share of drama. His co-star Josh Altman previously revealed that he "cut" Eklund out of his life as they often "don't see eye to eye on a lot of things." He also had a falling out with co-star Josh Flagg after he allegedly leaked that Flagg is planning on moving to a new brokerage. "I am probably the angriest I've ever been in my entire life," the latter said at the time, via Distractify.

Having been embroiled in broker drama, it looks like Eklund is ready to jump ship, as he just announced that he's moving on from "Million Dollar Listing."