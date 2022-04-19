Why Sharon Stone Slapped Kaley Cuoco Multiple Times On Set

During her 12-year run on "The Big Bang Theory," Kaley Cuoco had the opportunity to work with some iconic faces that guest-starred on the CBS hit sitcom. While playing Penny, the pretty bartender and aspiring actor who lived next door to geeky scientists, Cuoco co-starred alongside the likes of Laurie Metcalf, George Takei, Keith Carradine, and Charlie Sheen, Insider noted. And actors weren't the only big shots to waltz through the show's set — with comic writing legend Stan Lee, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, former basketball star Rick Fox, and even Stephen Hawking gracing viewers with their presence.

While a star in her own right, Cuoco was in her 20s and early 30s when she starred in the show, so getting to rub shoulders with icons from different fields was a big plus. "Tonight! It's finally here!! The man himself. Bill Gates meets @thebigbangtheory__ DON'T MISS IT," Cuoco raved on Instagram in March 2018, announcing the Microsoft founder's cameo in Season 11.

"The Big Bang Theory" is done and over with, but Cuoco continues to expand her own fame — and to work with legendary names. In 2020, she took the helm on HBO Max's black comedy thriller "The Flight Attendant." In January 2022, Cuoco was joined by none other than Sharon Stone, who portrays her character's mother throughout Season 2. Their relationship is, well, complex — leading to Stone slapping Cuoco not one, but several times on set.