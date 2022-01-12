Kaley Cuoco Has Exciting News To Share About Sharon Stone

Actor Kaley Cuoco is living the high life after her smash-hit show "The Flight Attendant" received nine Emmy nominations and took home an Emmy win, per IMDb. The new HBO Max show is a stark contrast from her previous famous TV show character, Penny, from "The Big Bang Theory." However, Cuoco likes it that way — "Even though 'Big Bang' was such a big hit, I didn't know if I'd be taken seriously after," Cuoco said to WWD in June 2021.

She thought she'd be typecast because of her long-running role. "I didn't know if I was going to be, 'Oh you're the girl from 'Big Bang' — which, by the way, if that's how things were going to go, I would have been OK with it. Because it was really good to be the girl in 'Big Bang,'" Cuoco continued. "But I knew I needed to push forward and find the next project to start this new path and whether the business or the fans or the world, they were either going to accept it or not. [I didn't know], but I knew this was going to be the next project."

Cuoco has left her "Big Bang" past aside, and now plays a badass blundering beauty in the sky involved with situations that cause international pandemonium — and fans are craving more. HBO Max heard the fans and decided to renew it for another season! That's not all, because actor and model Sharon Stone is about to join Cuoco in a big way.