DWTS Cast Reacts To Show's Abrupt Move From ABC

"Dancing with the Stars" move from ABC to Disney+ for Season 31 left fans of the long-running series stunned. The competition show that pairs professional dancers with celebrities to vie for the title of champion, and the Mirrorball trophy, had aired on ABC since its first episode. Now, however, that era is over. Some of the professional dancers and judges have shared their thoughts on the move and "DWTS" fans might be interested to see what they have to say.

The chatter comes amid many unknowns, like the exact date of the new season's premiere. Although Parade speculated "DWTS" could debut on Disney+ sometime in the fall of 2022, with a September premiere date likely, nothing has been confirmed. The cast will not be announced until closer to a premiere date, and viewers will be curious to see which professional dancers and judges return. There has also been some speculation that Tyra Banks — who took over after producers fired Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews — may not make the move to Disney+, as she hasn't exactly been a hit with viewers.

Despite these loose ends, "DWTS" personalities who have addressed the network change publicly are looking on the bright side.