The Unlikely Celebrity Khloé Kardashian Turned To In Her Time Of Distress

Khloé Kardashian had a somewhat unlikely comrade when it comes to all the negativity she faces on a daily basis. It's no secret that "The Kardashians" star has had her fair share of haters and social media trolls over the years, with the reality star seemingly being constantly called out for pretty much every single thing she does.

Case and point? That drama over Kardashian's hands. Early 2022 saw the star fall victim to cruel comments on Instagram after trolls began criticizing her over her slim hands. One set of snaps shared in January showed Kardashian in a car while rocking all beige everything (including nails!) and saw some vicious responses, including the viral comment, "The chicken hand" with a crying laughing emoji. When the trolling continued on other uploads, Kardashian served up a classy comeback, telling a troll on Instagram, "My hands are beautiful baby."

The there was the drama over her apparently holding her daughter, True Thompson, a little too much. That inspired another retort from the reality star, who made it clear she'll do whatever she wants with her little girl. "For the people who comment that I hold True too much... number 1 I'm gonna hold my baby until I can't hold her anymore," she tweeted in April. "Number 2 when there's tons of cameras around, flashing lights, peps yelling things...I want my baby to feel safe. Worry about your own children. We good over here."