You Won't Believe What Major Film Roles Nicolas Cage Turned Down In The Early 2000s

Nicolas Cage is a major movie star. There's no denying that. We mean, you'd have to be to star in a movie where you literally play a version of yourself that's called "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent." Then, of course, there are the many, many other huge movies he's starred in over the years, from "Ghost Rider," "Con Air," and "National Treasure," so it's safe to say the star really does have quite the plethora of movies under his belt — and it turns out that was always very much his intention.

Cage admitted to The New York Times in 2019 that starring in movie after movie after movie is actually a nod to his acting heroes. He also liked the idea of starring in plenty of projects while he was still in demand, and wanted his fans to see more of certain characters in the same way he used to when he was younger. "By design, with video on demand, I felt that if I made more movies, not only was it good for me financially, people would be able to tune in at home and go, 'What's the next movie that Nick made?' They'd have a large selection," he said.

So, with that in mind, and IMDb reporting Cage has appeared in an impressive around 110 different projects over the years, you'd be forgiven for believing there's not much the actor has actually turned down in his career. Only, we know that's certainly not the case.