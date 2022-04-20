Billy Crystal Doubles Down On His Thoughts About The Will Smith Slap

In the wake of actor Will Smith's violent outburst at the 2022 Oscars, former host of the award show Billy Crystal referred to the altercation as "a most disturbing incident" on an episode of HBO Max's "Back on the Record with Bob Costas," per Deadline. "It was an assault," he declared. According to Crystal, however, audience members acting on impulse is nothing new. "I've had experiences. I hosted the Grammys three times and I've been thrown things," he revealed. "In [Oscars] pre-production, the amazing Gil Cates, we would go through – he was the producer for six of the nine that I did – we would go through the rundown and I'd say, 'Maybe I should be there because something might happen there. If that person wins, I should follow that," he recalled.

But now Crystal is digging his heels in even further as he has even more to say about the incident.