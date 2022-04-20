Billy Crystal Doubles Down On His Thoughts About The Will Smith Slap
In the wake of actor Will Smith's violent outburst at the 2022 Oscars, former host of the award show Billy Crystal referred to the altercation as "a most disturbing incident" on an episode of HBO Max's "Back on the Record with Bob Costas," per Deadline. "It was an assault," he declared. According to Crystal, however, audience members acting on impulse is nothing new. "I've had experiences. I hosted the Grammys three times and I've been thrown things," he revealed. "In [Oscars] pre-production, the amazing Gil Cates, we would go through – he was the producer for six of the nine that I did – we would go through the rundown and I'd say, 'Maybe I should be there because something might happen there. If that person wins, I should follow that," he recalled.
But now Crystal is digging his heels in even further as he has even more to say about the incident.
Billy Crystal says Will Smith's slap was a 'crime'
Bad boy for life?
During a recent appearance on CNN+'s "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace," Billy Crystal told host Chris Wallace that he believed that comedian Chris Rock's joke at Jada Pinkett's expense wasn't great. "I love Chris and we're friends and I so respect him. I just thought it was wrong," he maintained. Still, he minced no words regarding how Smith handled it. "It's a crime," he declared matter-of-factly. "I thought Chris handled himself as well as he could and to keep it together. It was a shocking moment that I was concerned very much for the mental state of Will. I was very worried and concerned and shocked by the aftermath of that too," he added.
Following the public outburst, Smith issued a public apology to Rock, resigned from the Academy, and noted that he would "accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate," as reported by CNN. In turn, the professional honorary organization opted to ban Smith from the award show for the next ten years, per The Hollywood Reporter.