Blac Chyna's Mom Has Harsh Words For The Kardashian Family

Blac Chyna's mom, Tokyo Toni, has made it clear that she's not a fan of the Kardashians. Those feelings of disdain for the famous family have come to light now that they are facing her daughter in court.

In 2017, Chyna filed a $100 million lawsuit against the Kardashians for allegedly spoiling her career as a reality star. Per Variety, she also accused her ex Rob Kardashian of being abusive toward her. She went ahead and also sued Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner "over claims of defamation, assault, battery, domestic violence, and interference with prospective economic relations." Meanwhile, the Kardashians alleged that it was actually Chyna who was abusive toward Rob.

Chyna brought her mom on the first day in court, and on that same evening, Tokyo Toni appeared on Instagram Live and blasted the Kardashians. The "Finding Love ASAP" star did not mince her words at all, and even went as far as threatening the judge in charge of the trial.